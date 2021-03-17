UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Adjourns Hearing On Zardari's Appeal In Park Lane Reference

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:08 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing on Zardari's appeal in Park Lane reference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on appeal of former president Asif Ali Zardari against the decision of accountability court in Park Lane corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on appeal of former president Asif Ali Zardari against the decision of accountability court in Park Lane corruption reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by the former president.

During hearing, the associate counsel informed the court that the senior lawyer Farouk H Naek could not attend the proceedings this day and prayed the court to postpone proceedings till the next date.

Justice Aamer Farooq inquired about the appeal of former president pending before the Supreme Court regarding shifting of graft references to Karachi.

National Accountability Bureau Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi said the case was fixed for hearing on March 11, but it was cancelled. He, however, said Zardari's lawyer had also requested adjournment on the last hearing.

After this, the court adjourned the case.

Zardari has challenged the decision of the accountability court of rejecting the petitions regarding the quashing and scope of the Park Lane reference.

