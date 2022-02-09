(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on appeal of former president Asif Ali Zardari till March 29, in case pertaining to suspicious transaction worth Rs 8 billion.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the appeal of ex-president in NAB case.

The petitioner's lawyer stated that this court had already fixed two cases against his client pertaining Mega Money Laundering and Park Lane reference till March 29.

He prayed the court to adjourn this case also till the same date.

The court accepted the request and adjourned further hearing.