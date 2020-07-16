UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Adjourns ICA Against Sugar Inquiry Commission

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:44 AM

Islamabad High Court adjourns ICA against sugar inquiry commission

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on maintainability of an intra court appeal of Sugar Mills Association against formation of sugar inquiry commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on maintainability of an intra court appeal of Sugar Mills Association against formation of sugar inquiry commission.

The petitioner's lawyer Makhdoom Ali khan pleaded that the adhoc committee had alleged that sugar industry was being controlled by some mills and recommended to constitute an inquiry commission to probe to scandal.

The government issued a notification pertaining to inquiry commission on March 16, 2020 while another notification issued on March 25, he said adding that this was going to be published in gazette of Pakistan on July 7.

The lawyer said that the notification of commission was published after the commission had done its job, compiled a report and the matter reached to the court. He prayed the court to view that whether the formation of commission was in accordance of Inquiry Commission Act 2017.

The commission had no worth until the notification was published in official gazette, he further said.

After this, the bench adjourned hearing on ICA till Thursday wherein the petitioner's lawyer would continue his arguments on maintainability of the case.

