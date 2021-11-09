Islamabad High Court adjourns ICA regarding chairman elections till Dec 8

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 8, on petition of Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging rejection of his seven votes in chairman senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 8, on petition of Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging rejection of his seven votes in chairman senate elections.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the intra court appeal (ICA) of PPP's senator.

At the outset of hearing, Gilani's counsel Farooq H. Naek prayed the court to adjourn hearing of the case till next date which was granted by the bench.

The hearing was adjourned till December 8.