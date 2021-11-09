UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns ICA Regarding Chairman Elections Till Dec 8

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:38 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns ICA regarding chairman elections till Dec 8

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 8, on petition of Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging rejection of his seven votes in chairman senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 8, on petition of Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging rejection of his seven votes in chairman senate elections.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the intra court appeal (ICA) of PPP's senator.

At the outset of hearing, Gilani's counsel Farooq H. Naek prayed the court to adjourn hearing of the case till next date which was granted by the bench.

The hearing was adjourned till December 8.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Ica December Islamabad High Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Talks with TTP initiated over request of Afghan go ..

Talks with TTP initiated over request of Afghan govt: Fawad

27 minutes ago
 29 new dengue cases inwards at allied hospitals

29 new dengue cases inwards at allied hospitals

2 seconds ago
 France Considers 'Use' of Migrants by Minsk Unacce ..

France Considers 'Use' of Migrants by Minsk Unacceptable - Foreign Ministry

5 seconds ago
 vivo X70 Pro: The New Leader of Smartphone Photogr ..

Vivo X70 Pro: The New Leader of Smartphone Photography

48 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation at Belarusian- ..

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation at Belarusian-Polish Border - Kremlin

44 minutes ago
 TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pak ..

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.