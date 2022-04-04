UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Kanwal Shauzab's Case Till May 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns Kanwal Shauzab's case till May 20

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 20, on a case pertaining FIA's action against citizen on his conflict with PTI's ex-MNA Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 20, on a case pertaining FIA's action against citizen on his conflict with PTI's ex-MNA Kanwal Shauzab.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the above matter.

The court said the Syed Ali Zafar and Asad umar had been appointed to assist the bench. Whether they had been conveyed accordingly, it asked.

However, Kanwal Shauzab's counsel Azhar Sadiq said he had not read the last order of the court and prayed the bench to grant time in this regard. At this, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till next date.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ali Zafar Federal Investigation Agency May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Twitter shares take wing, oil prices rebound

Twitter shares take wing, oil prices rebound

14 minutes ago
 NATO Increases Combat Readiness During Annual Air ..

NATO Increases Combat Readiness During Annual Air Force Exercise Over Greece

14 minutes ago
 Russia May Increase Oil, Gas Supplies to India - A ..

Russia May Increase Oil, Gas Supplies to India - Ambassador

15 minutes ago
 SBP and Rizq Trust to arrange grand Iftari for 300 ..

SBP and Rizq Trust to arrange grand Iftari for 300 to 500 people daily

15 minutes ago
 Judges delegation visit historic Sethi House

Judges delegation visit historic Sethi House

15 minutes ago
 CCPO directs for timely completion of under constr ..

CCPO directs for timely completion of under construction Asaan Insaf Markaz

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.