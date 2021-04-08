UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhev Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:10 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhev case

A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on a case of Ministry of Law and Justice seeking appointment of lawyer to contest the appeal of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev in line of the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on a case of Ministry of Law and Justice seeking appointment of lawyer to contest the appeal of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev in line of the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The hearing was adjourned without the proceeding due to leave of a bench member Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Related Topics

Hearing India Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in UAE marks 60th anniversary of f ..

32 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 minutes ago

The family members of Noor Baz Khan who was shot d ..

2 minutes ago

Corps Commanders Conference reviews internal secur ..

3 minutes ago

Scammers Begin Selling Fake COVID-19 'Passports' i ..

3 minutes ago

S.Africa's gangster baboon comes to an untimely en ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.