Islamabad High Court adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhev case

A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on a case of Ministry of Law and Justice seeking appointment of lawyer to contest the appeal of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev in line of the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on a case of Ministry of Law and Justice seeking appointment of lawyer to contest the appeal of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev in line of the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The hearing was adjourned without the proceeding due to leave of a bench member Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.