Islamabad High Court adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav case till October 5

(@FahadShabbir)

A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a petition of Ministry of Law and Justice seeking provision of lawyer to contest the review case of Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhave in view of the decision of International Court of Justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a petition of Ministry of Law and Justice seeking provision of lawyer to contest the review case of Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhave in view of the decision of International Court of Justice.

The hearing on the matter was adjourned till October 5, on request of attorney general of Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that a larger bench of Federal capital's high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minllah had instructed the federation on last hearing to give one more opportunity to neighboring country India to present its stance on the matter.

The court had declared that it would ensure to implement the decision of ICJ.

The AGP had told the court that the Indian government had denied to appear Pakistani courts.

The ministry of law and justice had approached the IHC to appoint a lawyer for Jadhav's review petition after repeated denial by the Indian government and its spy who was arrested in 2016 from an area of Balochistan.