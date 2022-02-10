(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till February 17on appeals of Maryam Nawaz and Cap. (retd) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield property reference.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case. Maryam Nawaz appeared before the bench along with her legal team.

Justice Aamer Farooq during the course of hearing asked the NAB prosecutor that how a daughter could be declared criminal if her father had earned the wealth through wrong means and he had been giving gifts to her.

He remarked that the observations of the top court were initial in nature and it was not based on evidences.

Justice Farooq remarked that the bench would review the trial record and see whether the NAB had proved its case or not.

On the objection raised by Maryam's lawyer Irfan Qadir that the court had asked few questions from NAB on previous hearings, Justice Farooq remarked that the NAB had submitted comments on Maryam's petition.

Irfan Qadir said that his application under section 561-A raised the question on the whole process of the trial adding that all details were added in it.

He claimed that the NAB had not fulfilled the basic requirements in this reference, adding that such cases had been controversial in the past.

The court asked that whether the defence had filed review petition before the top court to which the lawyer added that mistakes could happened sometime.

Justice Farooq remarked that the bench had to view that whether there were proofs available against the accused or not.

The court said that the top court also referred matters pertaining mismanagement in Hajj, rental power project and others to the concerned institution for investigation.

Irfan Qadir said that the top court didn't appointed monitoring judge in these cases.

The court remarked that the defence had to point out weaknesses in trial process. Irfan Qadir said that NAB had filed this reference without doing any investigation.

The court asked the defence lawyer to just prove it that the NAB couldn't establish its case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 17.