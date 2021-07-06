UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Adjourns Maryam, Safdar's Appeals Till July 15

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:59 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of appeals of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan against their imprisonment sentence in the Avenfield Apartments reference till July 15

The IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the appeals. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz appeared before court.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Farooq observed that the court would fix the appeals for hearing once or twice in a week.

The petitioners' lawyer Amjad Pervaiz prayed the court to grant three weeks time for arguments in the case as he had suffered from COVID-19.

Justice Farooq remarked that the court could make sitting arrangements for the lawyer to give arguments.

The lawyer, however, said he was still facing health problems and needed more time.

Justice Farooq observed that the court could not further delay the case.

The lawyer said he needed time to prepare arguments as he would also present some cases references before the bench.

Justice Farooq said if the petitioner's lawyer was not ready for arguments then this court could hear arguments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi.

The court also separated appeals of NAB and accused for further hearing and adjourned the case till July 15.

The same bench also adjourned hearing on NAB's appeals against the acquittal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Falgship Investment reference and seeking increase in his sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case, till July 28.

