Islamabad High Court adjourns medical colleges recognition case till Sep 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 14 in an intra court appeal of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) in a case pertaining to private medical and dental colleges' recognition.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran conducted hearing on the ICA filed by the PM&DC management.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked the PM&DC lawyer that at which part of the judgment his department had objections.

To this, the lawyer contended that a single member bench had canceled all the decisions of the PM&DC in Sara Rubab case.

He said the PM&DC had given provisional recognition to some private medical colleges and allowed them to induct the students.

Justice Kiyani said whether the petitioner was giving fair chance to relevant colleges in accordance of the PM&DC notification.

If these college were meeting the criteria of PM&DC, they should be regulated, the bench asked.

The lawyer said the PM&DC would inspect these colleges again and would recognize them who met the PM&DC laws and standards after the process.

He, however, said the students of these colleges who had been adjusted in other colleges would not return.

The lawyer said the PM&DC would conduct inspections of these colleges as soon as possible.

The bench said if the regulators used to work properly then people did not need to approach the courts. If the court could appoint an ad hoc council then it could also appoint an inspection team, it added.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till September 14.