Islamabad High Court Adjourns Medical Colleges Registration Case Till Aug 4

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:42 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns medical colleges registration case till Aug 4

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing till August 4, on an intra court appeal of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) in a case pertaining to registration of private medical colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing till August 4, on an intra court appeal of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) in a case pertaining to registration of private medical colleges.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran conducted the hearing on the PM&DC's appeal against the single member bench's decision.

During the course of proceedings, the private colleges requested the court to grant some time so that their legal team could submit power of attorney on their behalf.

The bench accepted the request and adjourned the hearing of the case till next date.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench had ordered the PM&DC to decide the matter of registration of four medical colleges in accordance of law after conducting inspections.

More Stories From Pakistan

