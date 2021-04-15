UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Misconduct Case Against Lawyers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns misconduct case against lawyers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till May 22, in misconduct case against several lawyers in IHC building attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till May 22, in misconduct case against several lawyers in IHC building attack case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court received a complaint along with a video clip. This court used to respect the bars and also left this matter on it to point out the involved lawyers, he said.

The chief justice said that video of the incident was available, adding that one who had no connection with the incident should not worry.

Rao Abdul Raheem Advocate said that he was named in first information reports (FIRs) even he was not seen in video, adding that he had been receiving phone calls across the country and faced criticism.

The chief justice instructed to remove the Names of those lawyers who were not part of the incident till next date. This was the matter of whole legal fraternity, Justice Minallah said.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Chief Justice Lawyers May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Minister visits Ramazan bazaar

11 seconds ago

Distt admin delivers corona preventive material to ..

13 seconds ago

References against Zardari adjourned till April 21 ..

14 seconds ago

US Lawmaker Urges Biden to Extend Russia Sanctions ..

16 seconds ago

Sputnik Photojournalist Wins 2021 World Press Phot ..

18 seconds ago

IGP visits residence of Shaheed Constable Muhammad ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.