Islamabad High Court adjourns misconduct case against lawyers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till May 22, in misconduct case against several lawyers in IHC building attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till May 22, in misconduct case against several lawyers in IHC building attack case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court received a complaint along with a video clip. This court used to respect the bars and also left this matter on it to point out the involved lawyers, he said.

The chief justice said that video of the incident was available, adding that one who had no connection with the incident should not worry.

Rao Abdul Raheem Advocate said that he was named in first information reports (FIRs) even he was not seen in video, adding that he had been receiving phone calls across the country and faced criticism.

The chief justice instructed to remove the Names of those lawyers who were not part of the incident till next date. This was the matter of whole legal fraternity, Justice Minallah said.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.