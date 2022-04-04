The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 16, on appeals of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in references pertaining ARY Gold and Ursus Tractors.

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 16, on appeals of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in references pertaining ARY Gold and Ursus Tractors.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding due to the non-appointment of NAB prosecutors in the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the appeals.

The court was informed that the NAB headquarters had been written to appoint the prosecutors in these cases. At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

It may be mentioned here that accountability court had acquitted the former president in above mentioned references in 2014. The NAB had challenged the acquittal before the IHC's bench.