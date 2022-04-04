UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns NAB's Appeal Against Zardari's Acquittal In Two References

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns NAB's appeal against Zardari's acquittal in two references

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 16, on appeals of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in references pertaining ARY Gold and Ursus Tractors.

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 16, on appeals of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in references pertaining ARY Gold and Ursus Tractors.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding due to the non-appointment of NAB prosecutors in the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the appeals.

The court was informed that the NAB headquarters had been written to appoint the prosecutors in these cases. At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

It may be mentioned here that accountability court had acquitted the former president in above mentioned references in 2014. The NAB had challenged the acquittal before the IHC's bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau May Gold Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Twitter shares take wing, oil prices rebound

Twitter shares take wing, oil prices rebound

14 minutes ago
 NATO Increases Combat Readiness During Annual Air ..

NATO Increases Combat Readiness During Annual Air Force Exercise Over Greece

14 minutes ago
 Russia May Increase Oil, Gas Supplies to India - A ..

Russia May Increase Oil, Gas Supplies to India - Ambassador

15 minutes ago
 SBP and Rizq Trust to arrange grand Iftari for 300 ..

SBP and Rizq Trust to arrange grand Iftari for 300 to 500 people daily

15 minutes ago
 Judges delegation visit historic Sethi House

Judges delegation visit historic Sethi House

15 minutes ago
 CCPO directs for timely completion of under constr ..

CCPO directs for timely completion of under construction Asaan Insaf Markaz

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.