Islamabad High Court adjourns Nawaz appeal till Oct 7, in Al-Azizia Steel Mills verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Islamabad High Court IHC ) Wednesday observed that the bench would view, whether the ex-accountability court judge Arshad Malik's affidavit regarding video gate scandal had any impact on verdict in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

The bench asked the prosecution and defense side to assist the court in this regard and also ordered to share the copies of affidavit and press release of Judge Arshad Malik with the defense lawyer.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the appeal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's appeal challenging his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills verdict.

During the course of proceeding, Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris pleaded before the bench that the defense had received paper books last week regarding the case which had some legal flaws to this Justice Farooq observed that the bench would see it if some papers were not arranged.

Justice Aamer Farooq said the affidavit and press release of Judge Arshad Malik had been made as part of the case record.

He asked the NAB prosecutor and defense lawyer to assist the bench regarding its impact on Al-Azizia Steel Mills verdict issued by the same judge.

Khawaja Haris requested the bench to provide the copies of affidavit and press release of ex-judge Arshad Malik.

To this Justice Aamer Farooq said these documents were also demanded by Lahore High Court (LHC) but it were attached with original file.

The defense lawyer said the Supreme Court had also given guideline regarding the way to see this matter. He said one document was missing from the paper books of the case.

Justice Farooq said if any document was missing then it should be produced before the court.

At this, Haris said these documents comprised more than five thousands pages.

Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the case till October 7.