Islamabad High Court adjourns PECA Ord petitions till March 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing of petitions challenging the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance till March 30.

The Additional Attorney General (AAG) adopted the stance that Attorney General of Pakistan was to argue the case today, but he had engagements in the Supreme Court.

He said the word 'natural' had been replaced with 'institutes' in Section 20 of PECA. For example the judges themselves could not file a complaint but the registrar office could do that, he said.

He contended that there was no objection over any positive criticism. There was a need to protect the image of some institutions like the judiciary.

The AAG said the situation of freedom of expression in Pakistan had improved in last 10 to 15 years. The PECA Ordinance was not related to the press, rather it was about the misuse of social media.

He prayed the court to grant some time for arguments regarding Article 89 of the constitution. Chief Justice Athar Minnallah observed that it was a last opportunity for the AAG to give arguments on the matter on Monday.

The court raised three questions and asked the respondents to satisfy it on next hearing. Firstly, the ordinance was apparently issued in violation of articles 89, secondly misuse of Section-20 of PECA and thirdly, the law aimed to discourage political discussions.

The chief justice remarked that Pakistan was a democratic country which was being run under a constitution. The political parties were responsible for the attitude of social media users. The Federal Investigation Agency seemed seemed to be monitoring the journalists only, he added.