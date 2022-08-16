UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Plea Against Amendments In NAB Ord

Published August 16, 2022 | 07:12 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 15, on petition of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHBA) challenging the recent amendments in NAB Ordinance

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by IHCBA's President Shoaib Shaheen regarding the matter.

At the outsets of hearing, Deputy Attorney General prayed the court to grant four week time for submission of comments on behalf of the federation. However, the petitioner lawyer opposed the request and said that only one-week should be granted for comments.

The court, however, granted three week time to the federation in this regard and adjourned further hearing till September 15. Justice Farooq remarked that an identical case was also being heard by the top court.

