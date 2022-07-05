Islamabad High Court adjourns plea on women seats in Punjab assembly

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the special seats of women in Punjab Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the special seats of women in Punjab Assembly.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC adjourned hearing without further proceeding due to the absence of the lawyers.

It may be mentioned here that the court had already instructed the PTI to name the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) also in its petition.