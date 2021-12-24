UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Plea Seeking Formation Of Commission In Ex-CJ Nisar's Audio Tape Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:29 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned the hearing till January 14, on maintainability of the case seeking formation of a commission to probe alleged audio tape of ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned the hearing till January 14, on maintainability of the case seeking formation of a commission to probe alleged audio tape of ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar.

The deputy attorney general appeared before the court of IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah and prayed the bench to fix another date for hearing as attorney general of Pakistan could not attend the proceedings this day.

The court accepted the request and adjourned further hearing till January 14. The petition was filed by President of Sindh High Court Bar Associate Salahuddin Ahmed.

The petition said the alleged audio tape had damaged the repute of judiciary and prayed the court to form a commission for probing it.

The court had sought assistance from the deputy attorney general regarding the maintainability of the case.

