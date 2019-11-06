UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Adjourns PML-N MNA Disqualification Case Till Dec 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:14 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns PML-N MNA disqualification case till Dec 12

Islamabad High Court Wednesday adjourned hearing on an application regarding disqualification of PML-N MNA Noor Ul Hassan Tanvir till December 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court Wednesday adjourned hearing on an application regarding disqualification of PML-N MNA Noor Ul Hassan Tanvir till December 12.

Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case regarding the disqualification of Noor Ul Hassan Tanvir.

The counsel for the petitioner requested the court that MNA Noor Ul Hassan Tanvir was not eligible to become a member of the Parliament and he might be disqualified for holding any public office on the basis of alleged Iqama.

Due to non availability of one of the counsel for respondent, the court adjourned the case.

