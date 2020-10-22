UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Adjourns PML-N's Petition Till Oct 27

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns PML-N's petition till Oct 27

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till October 27, on a petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) challenging the promulgation of various presidential ordinances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till October 27, on a petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) challenging the promulgation of various presidential ordinances.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing in the petition filed by PMLN's lawmaker Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

The court adjourned the matter without further proceeding due to the absence of attorney general of Pakistan.

The prosecutor informed the court that the attorney general couldn't attend the proceeding due to his office engagements and prayed the court to adjourn the matter till next date.

More Stories From Pakistan

