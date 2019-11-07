The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing of the case seeking disqualification of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat till December 13

IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani heard the case and expressed annoyance over non submission of written reply by Raja Basharat's counsel.

He said that the court had granted seven opportunities for arguments and the court could not provide further opportunities.

Justice Kiani said that the Constitutional Court was also ready to hear the case on Saturday and Sunday to decide the case.

The court gave further remarks that if the arguments were not completed on Friday (December13), the case would be adjourned till Saturday and judgment of the case would be announced.