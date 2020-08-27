UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Adjourns School Opening Case For A Week

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:11 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns school opening case for a week

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing in a case seeking opening of educational institution in the federal capital which were closed in steps to control coronavirus outbreak

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, asked the petitioner's lawyer to give arguments in support of his case on the next date of hearing.

The bench, however, said it was the authority of the executive to take decision pertaining to the above matter.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client had already approached the relevant forum in light of court's directives to address their grievances but nothing happened.

At this, the chief justice said it was the power of executive and this court could not interfere into it.

The lawyer prayed the court to grant him more time for preparation. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case for a week.

