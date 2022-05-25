UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Sheikh Rasheed's Plea

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Islamabad High Court adjourns Sheikh Rasheed's plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday asked former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to appear in person before the court on Thursday (Today) if he wants to seek protective bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday asked former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to appear in person before the court on Thursday (Today) if he wants to seek protective bail.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Awami Muslim League (AML)'s leader.

The petitioner's lawyer said that there was exemption of biometric for citizens of more than 70 year old.

He said that his client couldn't reach the court as he was above 70.

The chief justice remarked that the petitioner had been giving statements for a 'blood shedding revolution' but he didn't appear before court.

The court said that the petitioner had to appear before court if he wanted to continue his case. The hearing of the case then adjourned till tomorrow.

