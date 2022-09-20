UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Adjourns Zardari's Plea Against Park Lane Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:35 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a petition challenging admissibility of Park Lane graft reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a petition challenging admissibility of Park Lane graft reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case.

However, the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to the absence of petitioner's lawyer.

The associate lawyer Asad Abbasi requested the court to adjourn the case till next date. At this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till October 27.

It may be mentioned here that the former president had challenged the Park Lane corruption reference on basis of fresh amendments in the NAB Ordinance. The accountability court had already dismissed the petition of former president.

