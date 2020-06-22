UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Again Seeks Ministry's Comments In NFC Case

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:28 PM

Islamabad High Court again seeks ministry's comments in NFC case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday again sought comments from the Finance Division over a petition against the formation of tenth National Finance Commission (NFC) till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday again sought comments from the Finance Division over a petition against the formation of tenth National Finance Commission (NFC) till Thursday.

The bench expressed concern over the non-submission of reply over the petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurgangzeb conducted the hearing.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner also submitted a miscellaneous application seeking permission to file more documents in the case which was accepted by the court.

The court ordered that attorney general or additional attorney general must appear before it on the next hearing.

The court also made the letter of Sindh chief minister as part of case record which contained reservations on the NFC.

The representative of finance ministry pleaded before the court that the identical petitions were also filed before the Sindh and Balochistan high courts which should be shifted to the IHC as well.

To this, the bench asked whether the ministry had moved any petition to the Supreme Court seeking to club the identical petitions.

The representative said no such petition had been filed before the apex court yet.

The bench directed the ministry to submit comments on the petition under process before this court, adding the court could pass a stay order if the respondent failed to file reply till June 27.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Balochistan Supreme Court Chief Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz June Islamabad High Court Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

ADX credits Right Issue share of Julphar at value ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus cases worldwide pass 9 million: AFP ta ..

49 seconds ago

Commissioner for strict implementation of SOPs

51 seconds ago

S.African minibus drivers strike over virus relief ..

5 minutes ago

Trump says would meet Venezuela's Maduro only to d ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Tests Confirm Safety of Next-Generation Nu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.