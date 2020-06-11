Islamabad High Court again seeks police report in girls' protection case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday again sought report from senior superintendent of police (SSP Operations) Islamabad on a petition seeking protection of two sisters of Lodhran a region of Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday again sought report from senior superintendent of police (SSP Operations) Islamabad on a petition seeking protection of two sisters of Lodhran a region of Gujranwala.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by Mulaeka Fatima who did love marriage recently and approached court for security along with her sister.

The police produced the girl's husband before court after recovering him from Lodhran.

The girls' parents also appeared before the court along with their lawyer.

During hearing, the bench asked that what action was being taken against the accused involve in torture on girl.

The court again sought report from police and adjourned hearing of the case till June 18.