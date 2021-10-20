UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Again Serves Notices To PHA In Housing Scheme Case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday again served notices to Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) on a petition against Supreme Court Bar Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday again served notices to Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) on a petition against Supreme Court Bar Housing Scheme.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the owners of the residents of the villages Morian and Tema.

The lawyer of housing scheme informed the court that comments would be submitted this day to the bench on behalf of his client. The court asked why any representative of the body did not appear before it.

The further hearing on the case then adjourned till November 15.

