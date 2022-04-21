Islamabad High Court allows PTI to place screen in F-9 park

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to hold a political gathering within the F-9 Park Islamabad as well as placement of a screen to show the party procession in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to hold a political gathering within the F-9 Park Islamabad as well as placement of a screen to show the party procession in Lahore.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that healthy political activities shouldn't be stopped, adding that the court expects that the basic rights of the citizens would be protected.

The court heard a petition filed by President PTI Islamabad Ali Nawaz Awan regarding the matter.

The petitioner stated that the administration of Islamabad deliberately closed the F-9 Park and was not permitting to place the screen there.

It prayed the court to grant permission to hold a peaceful political gathering in the park. The court instructed the assistant attorney general to place the matter before deputy commissioner ICT and also summoned a senior official of district administration on the same day afternoon.

After a recession in proceeding, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Waqas appeared before the court and adopted the stance that PTI in its application requested for permission to hold demonstration for four to six weeks.

The court said healthy activities shouldn't be stopped and instructed the administration to grant permission.

The court disposed of the case with above instructions.