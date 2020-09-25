Islamabad High Court appoints Dr Aamir Khalil as amicus curiae in Muragzar Zoo case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday appointed Dr Aamir Khalil as amicus curiae in a case pertaining to the animals deaths in Muragzar Zoo Islamabad and directed him to appear before court on the next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday appointed Dr Aamir Khalil as amicus curiae in a case pertaining to the animals deaths in Muragzar Zoo Islamabad and directed him to appear before court on the next hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on the case regarding the shifting of animals to sanctuary and deaths of animals in the zoo.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said the people should change their mindset towards the animals and added the teachings of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him would help change the mindset of the people towards the animals. He said there was a lack of public awareness about the animals rights.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) chairman informed the bench that his department was making all arrangements to shift 'Kawan' elephant to Cambodia.

After the examination, Kawan had been declared fit for traveling.

He, however, said no province of the country had expressed willingness to take the responsibility of bear so as it would be sent abroad too.

Justice Minallah directed IWMB chairman to hire services of experts regarding the care of animals, adding Kawan was in better condition the other day first time.

The chief justice said one who looked after the animals in proper manner, he could not commit anything wrong with the children and women in the society.

The chief justice said it was bad attitude towards animals as they were not provided natural environment. The court had given ruling that no zoo could be made in the Federal capital.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 28.