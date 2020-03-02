Islamabad High Court approached for formation of judicial commission in alleged wheat crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from respondents in a petition seeking constitution of a judicial commission to probe alleged wheat crisis in the country.

Justice Aamer Faooq conducted the hearing on a petition filed by a citizen Muhammad Tahir through his counsel Tariq Asad Advocate.

The petition alleged that the wheat was exported despite the crisis in the country.

He said there was a need to identify the people who caused loss to national exchequer for their vested interests.

He prayed the court to issue orders for constitution of a judicial commission to inquire into the matter.

The court served notices to respondents and sought reply within two weeks.

The petition had nominated Punjab chief minister, Jahangir Tareen, minister for National food Security and Research, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Flour Mills Association and others as respondents in this case.