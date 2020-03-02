UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Approached For Formation Of Judicial Commission In Alleged Wheat Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:45 PM

Islamabad High Court approached for formation of judicial commission in alleged wheat crisis

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from respondents in a petition seeking constitution of a judicial commission to probe alleged wheat crisis in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from respondents in a petition seeking constitution of a judicial commission to probe alleged wheat crisis in the country.

Justice Aamer Faooq conducted the hearing on a petition filed by a citizen Muhammad Tahir through his counsel Tariq Asad Advocate.

The petition alleged that the wheat was exported despite the crisis in the country.

He said there was a need to identify the people who caused loss to national exchequer for their vested interests.

He prayed the court to issue orders for constitution of a judicial commission to inquire into the matter.

The court served notices to respondents and sought reply within two weeks.

The petition had nominated Punjab chief minister, Jahangir Tareen, minister for National food Security and Research, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Flour Mills Association and others as respondents in this case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Punjab Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court From Wheat Court Flour

Recent Stories

Online News agency claims Islamabad DC Hamza Shafq ..

32 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Ghanaian Defence Minister

36 minutes ago

OSCE Official Condemns Far Right Attacks on Report ..

5 minutes ago

Indigenous resources to be used for economical en ..

5 minutes ago

13 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon

5 minutes ago

Registration of 40 private schools suspended

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.