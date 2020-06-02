UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Approves Main Accused's Bail In Judge Video Leak Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:59 PM

Islamabad High Court approves main accused's bail in judge video leak case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Mian Tariq Mehmood, the main accused in the accountability court judge Arshad Malik's video leak and blackmailing case

A two-member IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq allowed the bail plea of the accused against Rs 0.1 million surety bonds for lack of evidence to substantiate charges against him.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Athar Minallah asked about any solid evidence against the accused on the basis of which he was kept in jail.

The Federal Investigation Authority prosecutor informed the court that the statements of witnesses were available with the reply submitted before the court.

Upon which, the court observed that no solid evidence except the statements of witnesses were available to substantiate the blackmailing charges against the accused, and accepted his bail plea.

Mian Tariq Mehmood is accused of recording judge Arshad Malik's video and then blackmailing him. He is being tried by an anti-terrorism court (ATC), which rejected the bail plea on March 11.

