Islamabad High Court approves PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal' brother interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday approved the pre-arrest bail of Mustafa Kamal, the brother of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal.

The petition was heard by a two-member bench of IHC Comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The interim bail was approved by the high court against surety bonds worth Rs 500,000.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to not arrest Mustafa Kamal till February 10 in a case pertaining to corruption in the beautification of Rawalpindi/Islamabad metro bus route.

The IHC also sought reply from NAB earlier to February 10.