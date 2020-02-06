UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Approves Protective Bail Of Saleem Jan Mazari For 10 Days

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:54 PM

Islamabad High Court approves protective bail of Saleem Jan Mazari for 10 days

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved the protective bail of former member Sindh Assembly Saleem Jan Mazari against surety bonds of Rs 1, 00,000 for 10 days

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved the protective bail of former member Sindh Assembly Saleem Jan Mazari against surety bonds of Rs 1, 00,000 for 10 days.Court while approving the protective bail of former member Sindh Assembly against surety bonds worth Rs 1, 00,000 ordered him to approach respective accountability Court in Sukkur within 10 days.

A two-member bench of IHC presided over by Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the case for hearing.AC Sukkur had declared Saleem Mazari a proclaimed offender in illegal allotment reference.Saleem Jan Mazari on his return to country had filed a plea in the IHC seeking protective bail .

