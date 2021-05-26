UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Asks AGP To Provide Judicial References To Gilani's Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:38 PM

Islamabad High Court asks AGP to provide judicial references to Gilani's lawyer

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to provide cases' references to the petitioner's counsel regarding the subject in an intra court appeal (ICA) of Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging rejections of seven votes in the Senate chairman election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to provide cases' references to the petitioner's counsel regarding the subject in an intra court appeal (ICA) of Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging rejections of seven votes in the Senate chairman election.

The bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the ICA of Pakistan Peoples Party's Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging the decision of single member bench regarding the Senate chairman polls.

Gilani's Lawyer Farook H Naek contended that the single member bench had rejected their case on the ground that the matter pertained to parliamentary proceedings, and that it was an internal subject of the Upper House of Parliament.

Moreover, the decision also stated that there was alternative forum for the petitioner but without pointing out the same, he added.

Naek pleaded that his client was a candidate for the post of Senate chairman. The Secretary Senate briefed the senators that stamp in the box on ballot paper containing name of candidate would be considered correct, he claimed.

At this, Justice Farooq observed that the details of Secretary Senate's brief could not be verified.

To a court's query, Naek said Sadiq Sanjrani and Yousaf Raza Gilani had received 49 and 42 votes respectively, while seven votes were rejected by the presiding officer.

He said parliamentary proceedings had immunity under Article 69 of the Constitution. But how it could be called a procedure when a particular voting method had not been mentioned in the rules, he asked.

The lawyer said the presiding officer belonged to the PPP's opponent party, and the rejection of seven votes by him was unlawful.

Justice Farooq asked that to whom the court would issue notices if the case was admitted for hearing. The lawyer answered that it would be issued to the Senate Secretariat and the presiding officer.

After this, the court instructed AGP Khalid Javed Khan to provide the judicial references the petitioner's lawyer regarding the matter and adjourned hearing till June 1.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Senate Parliament Immunity Ica Same Pakistan Peoples Party June Islamabad High Court Post Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

CM announces mega development projects

3 minutes ago

Russia's MiG-31 Scrambled to Escort Norwegian Patr ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Plans to Discuss With Putin Situation W ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's 'Look Africa Policy 'moves towards righ ..

3 minutes ago

Distinguished AJK Police officer PDSP Raja Ayaz Kh ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Open to Hosting Tesla Vehicle Factory - Ind ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.