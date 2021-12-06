UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Asks ECP To Continue Proceeding In Faisal Vawda Disqualification Case

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:46 PM

Islamabad High Court asks ECP to continue proceeding in Faisal Vawda disqualification case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceeding in Faisal Vawda disqualification case and adjourned hearing on his intra court appeal (ICA) till December 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceeding in Faisal Vawda disqualification case and adjourned hearing on his intra court appeal (ICA) till December 9.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the ICA of Faisal Vawda against disqualification case.

The associate lawyer of Vawda's counsel, Noman Paracha appeared before the court and requested to adjourn the ICA as senior advocate was absent.

The bench asked the lawyer that then don't took plea before ECP regarding pendency of matter in IHC if case was adjourned.

Justice Aamer Farooq said this case had been pending for one and a half year, and petitioner didn't submitted comments.

The further hearing of the case then adjourned till December 9.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench previously had dismissed the plea of Faisal Vawda seeking to stay the ECP proceeding in his disqualification matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Ica May December Islamabad High Court Court Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa Rica at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 minutes ago
 Blinken Calls on Myanmar to Release Aung San Suu K ..

Blinken Calls on Myanmar to Release Aung San Suu Kyi After 'Unjust Conviction'

3 minutes ago
 US slams Suu Kyi jail term as 'affront' to justice ..

US slams Suu Kyi jail term as 'affront' to justice

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister for ensuring protection of Quaid's ..

Chief Minister for ensuring protection of Quaid's statue

3 minutes ago
 Cotton godown gutted

Cotton godown gutted

3 minutes ago
 LCCI calls for reviewing property valuation decisi ..

LCCI calls for reviewing property valuation decision

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.