Islamabad High Court asks ECP to continue proceeding in Faisal Vawda disqualification case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceeding in Faisal Vawda disqualification case and adjourned hearing on his intra court appeal (ICA) till December 9.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the ICA of Faisal Vawda against disqualification case.

The associate lawyer of Vawda's counsel, Noman Paracha appeared before the court and requested to adjourn the ICA as senior advocate was absent.

The bench asked the lawyer that then don't took plea before ECP regarding pendency of matter in IHC if case was adjourned.

Justice Aamer Farooq said this case had been pending for one and a half year, and petitioner didn't submitted comments.

The further hearing of the case then adjourned till December 9.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench previously had dismissed the plea of Faisal Vawda seeking to stay the ECP proceeding in his disqualification matter.