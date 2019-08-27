Islamabad High Court asks Faryal Talpur to approach Lahore High Court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday asked Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Faryal Talpur to approach the Lahore High Court (IHC) for seeking permission to attend the Sindh Assembly session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday asked Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Faryal Talpur to approach the Lahore High Court (IHC) for seeking permission to attend the Sindh Assembly session.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the case filed by the sister of former president Asif Zardari.

The petitioner's counsel Farouk H Naek pleaded before the court that his client was currently in Adyala Jail on judicial remand in the fake bank accounts case. She was a member of provincial assembly (MPA) of Sindh and wanted to attend its session with the court's permission.

Justice Kiyani remarked that the accountability court had already given its decision in her favour.

Farouk H Naek informed the court that the Punjab chief secretary and jail superintendent were not implementing the decision. The jail superintendent had asked the petitioner to approach Punjab Home Department in that regard, he added.

The chief justice observed that the Home Department was the relevant forum, which complied with the assembly speakers' orders.

The court asked the petitioner to file an application to Rawalpindi Bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) in this regard.