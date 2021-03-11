UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Asks Federation To Argue DRAP Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:17 PM

Islamabad High Court asks federation to argue DRAP case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought arguments from the Federation on a petition challenging government's decision of giving local medical laboratories under the control of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought arguments from the Federation on a petition challenging government's decision of giving local medical laboratories under the control of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

IHC's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed through Iftikhar Gilani Advocate regarding the above matter.

The petitioner argued that the laboratories couldn't be shifted under the control of DRAP as per law.

However, the matter of some equipment which were used inside a human body could be shifted under DRAP, he said, adding that the matter of devices which were used outside of body could be given under its control.

The court observed that it wanted to decide the matter as early and sought arguments on the matter on March 24.

Related Topics

Pakistan March Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE’s nuclear milestone attributed to leadership ..

20 minutes ago

ADC reviews security arrangements for Pakistan Day ..

2 minutes ago

Three prisoners escaped in Chilas

2 minutes ago

Rs 170,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers indulging i ..

2 minutes ago

UK Drug Regulator Tells Brits to Get Vaccinated De ..

5 minutes ago

Vilification campaign case: FIA files complete cha ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.