Islamabad High Court asks federation to argue DRAP case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought arguments from the Federation on a petition challenging government's decision of giving local medical laboratories under the control of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

IHC's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed through Iftikhar Gilani Advocate regarding the above matter.

The petitioner argued that the laboratories couldn't be shifted under the control of DRAP as per law.

However, the matter of some equipment which were used inside a human body could be shifted under DRAP, he said, adding that the matter of devices which were used outside of body could be given under its control.

The court observed that it wanted to decide the matter as early and sought arguments on the matter on March 24.