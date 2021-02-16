Islamabad High Court asks FIA to continue inquiry against illegal constructions of hospital

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conclude its inquiry against illegal constructions of Shifa International Hospital Islamabad under the law and dismissed a case of hospital's administration against it

The court also instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to strictly ensure implementation on its conditions and procedure for plot allotment.

The court stated that the CDA was authorised to take actions against violation of its by laws and CDA Ordinance.

It also directed the civic body to take decision early on hospital's application for approval of layout plan.

The court said that the CDA had pointed out irregularities and violation of its by laws in constructions by Shifa Hospital.

The CDA had stated in its report that the hospital had made new constructions including its medical college without the approval of building plan.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case.