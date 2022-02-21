UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Asks FIA To Remove Objections Of Petitioners

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Islamabad High Court asks FIA to remove objections of petitioners

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday appointed a deputy director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as focal person in cases against uploading of blasphemous contents on social media and sought report from him on next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday appointed a deputy director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as focal person in cases against uploading of blasphemous contents on social media and sought report from him on next hearing.

The court asked the focal person to hold meetings with petitioners and their lawyers to address their objections regarding prosecutions.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the cases and appointed the Deputy Director FIA Cyber Crime Wing Ayaz Khan.

Director Operational FIA Cyber Crime Baber Bakht appeared before the court and informed that original record of 10 complaints out of 17 was available.

The court asked FIA to share the copy of report with the lawyers and remarked that it was not disposing of the case yet.

FIA said this time a total of eight cases had been registered for uploading of objectionable material while the trial was continuing in seven cases. FIA said the abroad connections of the accused were also proved during the investigation.

The petitioner Rao Abdur Rahim adopted the stance that they had few reservations on few moves of FIA. He said in few cases the complainants were not made plaintiff by FIA.

FIA said it had made the complainant as source in the pending cases, adding, at least they should have been made witnesses in the case.

The court asked the focal person to view the grievances of petitioners and adjourned hearing till April 6.

