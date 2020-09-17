(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sent non bailable arrest warrants of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield Property references through the Foreign Office at his Park Lane London address.

The Foreign Office was directed to ensure the presence of accused before the court on September 22 through the Pakistan High Commission in United Kingdom.