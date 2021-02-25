UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Asks Govt To Start Work On Judicial Complex In 30 Days

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:39 PM

Islamabad High Court asks govt to start work on judicial complex in 30 days

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the government to initiate work on the construction of judicial complex within a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the government to initiate work on the construction of judicial complex within a month.

The court also instructed to set up a committee comprising secretaries of Interior, Law and Justice, and Planning Division to oversee the work.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case, remarked that the court did not want to interfere into the executive's powers but it would not tolerate violation of the people's fundamental rights.

The chief justice observed that the condition of district courts (Katchehri) was related to the basic rights of common litigants.

The court asked the government to apprise it regarding progress in construction of lawyers' complex on next hearing.

The Secretary Law and Justice informed the court that the PC-1 of the judicial complex would be approved today.

On this, the chief justice said the work should be started in next 30 days. No one had paid attention to address the problems of Islamabad's citizens in last 60 years. The judges were ready to work in difficult conditions, but the executive should arrange a place for them, he said.

