UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Asks Govt To Take Measures In Shireen Mazari's Arrest Matter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Islamabad High Court asks govt to take measures in Shireen Mazari's arrest matter

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to take appropriate measures in the matter pertaining to the arrest of PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari and also inform it on next date of hearing regarding formation of a commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to take appropriate measures in the matter pertaining to the arrest of PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari and also inform it on next date of hearing regarding formation of a commission.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the arrest of Shireen Mazari. AGP Ashtar Ausaf Ali appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that the missing persons' case was also fixed for hearing on September 9, and it was hoped that the disappeared people would be recovered.

He said the court had sent a victim family to the former prime minister and issued instructions that the chief executive would appear in person if the missing citizen was not recovered. The court did not want to go to that extent but it was an important matter.

The chief justice questioned whether a civil chief executive could express helplessness.

This court would not conduct any investigation as it was not its job, he said, adding the government should have worked more to resolve the issue.

The court asked the AGP to prepare terms and conditions so that no one could claim in future that he was lifted or tortured.

Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said the inquiry commission had completed its report and would be produced soon. The court questioned whether the National Assembly session was continuing and whether Shireem Mazari would attend it.

The lawyer said that her (Mazari's) resignation had been admitted by the speaker.

The chief justice said the court had been sending the missing persons' case to Federal Government but nothing happened. He observed that MNA Ali Wazir had been under arrest for two years and his constituency was being deprived of representation.

The court told the AGP that it had confidence in the government that it would form an effective commission.

The case was then adjourned till two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Missing Persons Job September Islamabad High Court Family Government Court

Recent Stories

Swiss Sanctions Against Russia Not in Violation of ..

Swiss Sanctions Against Russia Not in Violation of Country's Neutrality - Govern ..

1 minute ago
 Number of Americans Reporting Hardship Due to Infl ..

Number of Americans Reporting Hardship Due to Inflation Up 7% Since January - Po ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab Food Authority stops production of oil & gh ..

Punjab Food Authority stops production of oil & ghee mill over violations

1 minute ago
 Burundi president replaces PM after coup plot clai ..

Burundi president replaces PM after coup plot claim

1 minute ago
 Sindhology Institute to digitize antiques photogra ..

Sindhology Institute to digitize antiques photographs taken in various events

4 minutes ago
 UK's new PM vows imminent action on energy crisis

UK's new PM vows imminent action on energy crisis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.