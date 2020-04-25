UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Asks IESCO, Cement Factory To Prepare Bill Payments Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:06 AM

Islamabad High Court asks IESCO, cement factory to prepare bill payments schedule

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the respondents to prepare a schedule with mutual consultation for payment of electricity bills by a cement factory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the respondents to prepare a schedule with mutual consultation for payment of electricity bills by a cement factory.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition of a local cement factory against Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO).

The cement factory's lawyer pleaded that his client had paid one installment on compliance of court orders while bank guarantee would also be submitted within a day.

The court granted one day time for submission of bank guarantee and adjourned hearing of the case tilMay 8.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Electricity Company Bank Islamabad High Court Islamabad Electric Supply Company Court

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.