Islamabad High Court asks IESCO, cement factory to prepare bill payments schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the respondents to prepare a schedule with mutual consultation for payment of electricity bills by a cement factory.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition of a local cement factory against Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO).

The cement factory's lawyer pleaded that his client had paid one installment on compliance of court orders while bank guarantee would also be submitted within a day.

The court granted one day time for submission of bank guarantee and adjourned hearing of the case tilMay 8.