Islamabad High Court Asks Interior Minister To Meet Baloch Students

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Islamabad High Court asks interior minister to meet Baloch students

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid Ahmed to address the grievances of Baloch students of Qauid e Azam University Islamabad after conducting a meeting with them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid Ahmed to address the grievances of Baloch students of Qauid e Azam University Islamabad after conducting a meeting with them.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case pertaining the grievances of the Baloch students and sought report till Friday.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that the students had been agitating but they were ignored.

"Why the students have the concept that a social profiling of them was being conducted" he questioned.

The deputy attorney general adopted the stance that the Federal government was taking serious measures to address the matter.

Many ministers visited the students and heard their grievances, he said.

Imaan Mazari Advocate said that the Baloch students wanted to place their issues themselves before this court.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 1.

