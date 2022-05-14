UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Asks IT Ministry, PTA To Take Steps Against Geert Wilders' Blasphemous Tweets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Islamabad High Court asks IT Ministry, PTA to take steps against Geert Wilders' blasphemous tweets

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday instructed the Ministry of Information Technology and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take measures against the blasphemous tweets of Geert Wilder to protect the religious emotions of Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday instructed the Ministry of Information Technology and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take measures against the blasphemous tweets of Geert Wilder to protect the religious emotions of Muslims.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, in his four-page order on a petition filed by the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat, said the IT Ministry could present the matter to the Federal Cabinet for an appropriate action into the matter.

The court also directed the government to ensure implementation over its judgment regarding uploading of blasphemous contents on the social media.

The court said the petitioner had raised a matter of public interest as Geert Wilders had been continuously doing blasphemous tweets. The IT Ministry and the PTA should take appropriate steps in that regard.

The court said it was the responsibility of PTA to view the matter itself as a regulator.

Related Topics

Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Islamabad High Court Muslim Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Saudi delegation in Pakistan for Road to Makkah pr ..

Saudi delegation in Pakistan for Road to Makkah project's expansion

2 minutes ago
 Mepco to install power transformer at Arifwala gri ..

Mepco to install power transformer at Arifwala grid station

2 minutes ago
 State to protect rights of minorities: Rana Sana U ..

State to protect rights of minorities: Rana Sana Ullah

2 minutes ago
 Kim says outbreak causing 'great upheaval' in Nort ..

Kim says outbreak causing 'great upheaval' in North Korea

2 minutes ago
 Iran Will Not Compete With Russia on Oil Markets S ..

Iran Will Not Compete With Russia on Oil Markets Should JCPOA Be Renewed - Negot ..

16 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 2150 intoxicated tablets; four held

ANF recovers 2150 intoxicated tablets; four held

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.