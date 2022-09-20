The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to first prove the link of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with Avenfield Property and then Maryam's Nawaz's role in it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to first prove the link of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with Avenfield Property and then Maryam's Nawaz's role in it.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (reted) Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in Avenfield Property reference. Maryam Nawaz appeared before the court along with her legal team.

At the outset of hearing, NAB Prosecutor Usman Cheema read out the judgment dated June 23, 2021 regarding declaring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as absconder in the same case. The former prime minister could file his appeal anytime when he surrendered before the court, he said.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the appeal of Nawaz Sharif was not dismissed on merit but because of being declared absconder. The court was hearing Maryam's appeal on merit in which the defence had raised legal weaknesses in trial.

The court asked the NAB to first prove the Nawaz Sharif's link with Nelson and Nescom, then the connection of these companies with this property and after this, prove the role of Maryam Nawaz.

The court remarked that it was not hearing Nawaz Sharif's case now, adding that the indictment didn't mean that the charges had been proved against the accused.

Justice Farooq remarked that the observations of the top court wouldn't benefit the prosecution as the NAB had to prove its case independently.

The bench further remarked that the NAB had to prove that Maryam Nawaz assisted his father in making Avenfield property in 1993 or she helped in 2006 through preparing trust deed.

The NAB prosecutor said that NAB would take up the matter of preparing trust deed in 2006, at which the court remarked that then Maryam Nawaz had no role in 1993.

Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervaiz said that Nelson and Nescom had purchased these apartments in 1993, 1995 and 1996. He said that Nawaz Sharif had never admitted the ownership of this property.

The Prosecutor said that the decision of the Accountability Court was maintained to the extent of Nawaz Sharif. He said Nawaz Sharif and his children were living in these apartments. The former prime minister had taken a clear stance before the top court, he said.

Justice Farooq said that the burden of proof couldn't be shifted on the basis of public knowledge. He asked the NAB to present the title documents of Nelson and Nescom to the court. Justice Farooq said that the court couldn't raise its questions in more easy way than it.

The NAB requested the court to adjourn today's hearing.

At this, further hearing was adjourned till September 29.