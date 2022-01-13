UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Asks Petitioners To Re-files ICA Regarding Naval Club, Naval Farms

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Islamabad High Court asks petitioners to re-files ICA regarding naval club, naval farms

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the appellants to re-file the intra court appeals (ICA) after rectifying against the demolishing of Naval Sailing Club, and possession of Naval Farms and Naval Golf Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the appellants to re-file the intra court appeals (ICA) after rectifying against the demolishing of Naval Sailing Club, and possession of Naval Farms and Naval Golf Club.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the two separate ICAs against the decision of single member bench in above mentioned matter.

The petitioners had prayed the court to dismissed the decision of single member bench dated January 7, and 8th.

The court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah had ordered on January 7, to demolish the naval sailing club near Rawal Lake within three weeks. The same court also declared naval golf club as illegal in its decision dated January 11.

The ICAs were filed by the Pakistan Navy and requested the division bench to grant a stay order against the decision.

The lawyer adopted the stance that Pakistan Navy had not been made as respondent in the above mentioned cases.

He said separate appeals had been moved with regard of naval sailing club, naval farms and naval golf club.

The petitioner said that the single member bench had not heard his department before announcing the short order. Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the appeal could be moved only through the secretary defence.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood said attorney general office could file appeal on the request of secretary defence.

The hearing was adjourned with above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Pakistan Navy Ica Same January Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

KP's promising Humza Roman selected in Jr. U14 Dav ..

KP's promising Humza Roman selected in Jr. U14 Davis Cup for Sri Lanka

50 seconds ago
 Fine imposed on profiteers

Fine imposed on profiteers

51 seconds ago
 First Ehsaas Bazaar set up in Samundri

First Ehsaas Bazaar set up in Samundri

53 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

54 seconds ago
 Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law approves various m ..

Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law approves various matters

56 seconds ago
 India's territorial expansion policy key to diffic ..

India's territorial expansion policy key to difficulty of solving border issues: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.