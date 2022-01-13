Islamabad High Court asks petitioners to re-files ICA regarding naval club, naval farms

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the appellants to re-file the intra court appeals (ICA) after rectifying against the demolishing of Naval Sailing Club, and possession of Naval Farms and Naval Golf Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the appellants to re-file the intra court appeals (ICA) after rectifying against the demolishing of Naval Sailing Club, and possession of Naval Farms and Naval Golf Club.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the two separate ICAs against the decision of single member bench in above mentioned matter.

The petitioners had prayed the court to dismissed the decision of single member bench dated January 7, and 8th.

The court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah had ordered on January 7, to demolish the naval sailing club near Rawal Lake within three weeks. The same court also declared naval golf club as illegal in its decision dated January 11.

The ICAs were filed by the Pakistan Navy and requested the division bench to grant a stay order against the decision.

The lawyer adopted the stance that Pakistan Navy had not been made as respondent in the above mentioned cases.

He said separate appeals had been moved with regard of naval sailing club, naval farms and naval golf club.

The petitioner said that the single member bench had not heard his department before announcing the short order. Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the appeal could be moved only through the secretary defence.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood said attorney general office could file appeal on the request of secretary defence.

The hearing was adjourned with above instructions.