Islamabad High Court Asks PTA For Mechanism To Check Blasphemous Contents

Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:18 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a report from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to work out a permanent mechanism to effectively check blasphemous contents on social media.

IHC's Justice Aamer Farooq summoned the PTA's Director General Vigilance in person on next date of hearing as the court had repeatedly issued instructions to the Authority in that regard.

Justice Farooq observed that the court would not further proceed and conclude the case until the PTA took tangible steps on the matter.

The court wanted a permanent solution as every Muslim had emotional affiliation with Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.

Justice Farooq said the petition was filed in public interest and it was also a common issue. Whether the sensitive matter could be ignored in the name of freedom of expression, he questioned, adding that such material could not be tolerated in Pakistan.

The Federal Investigation Agency director said his department would send the complaint to the relevant area office to take action. On this, Justice Farooq remarked that he should not play like bureaucracy.

The court then adjourned the case till June 22.

More Stories From Pakistan

