Islamabad High Court Asks PTI To Remove Registrar Office's Objections

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Islamabad High Court asks PTI to remove Registrar Office's objections

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to remove the objections of Registrar Office on plea challenging the acceptance of resignations its 11 MNAs by the National Assembly speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to remove the objections of Registrar Office on plea challenging the acceptance of resignations its 11 MNAs by the National Assembly speaker.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's General Secretary Asad Umar. The Registrar Office on Monday raised the objection that no authority letter of the respective members of the National Assembly (MNAs) was attached with the petition.

PTI's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry adopted the stance that there was no need of the authority letter because his client himself came to the court for biometric verification.

The court, however, remarked that the resignation of an MNA and its acceptance was an individual act.

The authority letters of the MNAs were rightly demanded by the Registrar Office as any one of them might come tomorrow and depose before the court that he did not stand with the matter, he added.

The lawyer pleaded that the PTI party wanted elections on 123 seats not on 11. The court asked the petitioner to first remove the objections within two days and then it would view the matter.

Faisal Chaudhry said then they could make 123 MNAs as respondents in the case.

The case was adjourned.

The petitioner stated in the plea that the NA speaker had no authority to adopt a "pick and choose policy" in accepting the PTI MNAs' resignations. He had accepted only the resignations of only 11 members and could not keep pending the rest as per law.

