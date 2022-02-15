UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Asks Respondents To Deal Security Matter Of Former CJP Under Law

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Islamabad High Court asks respondents to deal security matter of former CJP under law

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday instructed the government to deal the matter pertaining provision of extra security to former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed under the law and disposed of the case against it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday instructed the government to deal the matter pertaining provision of extra security to former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed under the law and disposed of the case against it.

The court said until the competent authority took any action on letter it would not affect the rights of petitioner or citizens of Pakistan.

Only the executive authorities were authorized to judge the security threats to any citizen, it added.

The court said that any government officer should be dealt as a common citizen after his retirement as public officers were answerable to people.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the case filed by the Jurist Foundation against the letter seeking provision of extra security to former chief justice of Pakistan.

The petitioner Riaz Hanif requested the court to shift the case to another bench at this the chief justice instructed him to give arguments in his case, saying that bench could not be constituted under the will of the petitioner.

The petitioner had named former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed, Registrar Supreme Court and Ministry of Law and Justice as respondents.

The petitioner adopted the stance that a letter had been written to interior minister for provision of extra foolproof security to Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed after his retirement. It was against the law, he added.

He said that the extra security would be a burden on the national exchequer and was just based on personal benefit. He prayed the court to declare the letter as void and against the law.

He further prayed the court to instruct the respondents to withdraw all incentives and take steps under the law.

The bench reserved its judgment on maintainability of the petition and later instructed the respondents to deal the matter under the law.

The order said neither the letter was implemented nor any action was taken on it so far.

The court disposed of the case with above instructions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Interior Minister Islamabad High Court All Government Court

Recent Stories

ANP announces to celebrate Mother Language Day

ANP announces to celebrate Mother Language Day

19 seconds ago
 Khanewal incident culprits to be brought to justic ..

Khanewal incident culprits to be brought to justice just like Sialkot tragedy: A ..

20 seconds ago
 Estonia Says Ratification of Border Agreement With ..

Estonia Says Ratification of Border Agreement With Russia Will Increase Security

22 seconds ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Uni ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Union Fortress 8 military parade

41 minutes ago
 Russia's Zakharova Says UK Should Apologize for Fa ..

Russia's Zakharova Says UK Should Apologize for False Statements About Ukraine I ..

24 seconds ago
 Lawmakers call for preventing increased women hara ..

Lawmakers call for preventing increased women harassment incidents in Sindh

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>